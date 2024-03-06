Market Analysts see Kroger Co. [KR] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.48. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 12:39 PM that Kroger Issues Statement on FTC Decision to Block Proposed Merger with Albertsons Companies.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today issued the following statement:.

Contrary to the FTC’s statements, blocking Kroger’s merger with Albertsons Companies will actually harm the very people the FTC purports to serve: America’s consumers and workers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5369729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kroger Co. stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for KR stock reached $35.60 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 713.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5369729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has KR stock performed recently?

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.53, while it was recorded at 49.23 for the last single week of trading, and 46.11 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kroger Co. [KR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kroger Co. [KR]

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.