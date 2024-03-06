Market Analysts see Fastly Inc [FSLY] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Fastly Inc [NYSE: FSLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.78%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Company reports record fourth quarter revenue of $137.8 million.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest edge cloud platforms, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, FSLY stock dropped by -9.49%. The one-year Fastly Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for FSLY stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.82 billion, with 132.99 million shares outstanding and 122.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, FSLY stock reached a trading volume of 5077655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastly Inc [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $21.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Fastly Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $11 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on FSLY stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FSLY shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

FSLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastly Inc [FSLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, FSLY shares dropped by -40.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for Fastly Inc [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastly Inc Fundamentals:

Fastly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.14 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

FSLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastly Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc go to 30.00%.

Fastly Inc [FSLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.