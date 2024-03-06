KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] Stock trading around $12.79 per share: What’s Next?

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.38%. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 14, 2024 Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024).

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock dropped by -34.04%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.67. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.37 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 11228767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc ADR stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc ADR Fundamentals:

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

BEKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 57.00%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.