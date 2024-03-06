Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell -2.96% so far this year. What now?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] price plunged by -2.04 percent to reach at -$1.58. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Best Buy Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

Comparable Sales Declined 4.8%.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The one-year BBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $84.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $69 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $75, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBY stock. On October 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 79 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.37.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.24, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading, and 74.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to -1.10%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.