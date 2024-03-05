Wall Street Analyst Initiated Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 18.65% on the last trading session, reaching $1074.34 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 6:47 PM that Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.03M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 19945898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $795.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-05-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $160, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on SMCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 94.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.59. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 84.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 290.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 992.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.70 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 555.16, while it was recorded at 902.72 for the last single week of trading, and 337.64 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

