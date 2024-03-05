United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] Is Currently -1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -1.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.14. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM that United Airlines Names Rosalind Brewer to Board of Directors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced today that Rosalind (Roz) Brewer is joining its Board of Directors. Brewer is an influential leader with CEO experience, repeatedly recognized by Fortune and Forbes among their “Most Powerful Women in Business.”.

“Roz’s strategic acumen and visionary leadership make her the right addition to our already strong Board of Directors as we plan for the long-term success of United Airlines,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Her vast leadership experience characterized by innovation and digital transformation have made a lasting impact on some of the world’s leading companies and will be an asset to United.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10447444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $14.48 billion, with 328.02 million shares outstanding and 326.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 10447444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $63.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on UAL stock. On January 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 40 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.96.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.11, while it was recorded at 44.83 for the last single week of trading, and 45.22 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 42.79%.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.