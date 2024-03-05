Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] gain 276.92% so far this year. What now?

Renalytix Plc ADR [NASDAQ: RNLX] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 41.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.47. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Renalytix Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

The Company made significant progress during the quarter in revenue generation, reimbursement coverage, the publication of real-world evidence and operating cost management, setting the stage for potential future growth. Highlights include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26437999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Renalytix Plc ADR stands at 27.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 51.22%.

The market cap for RNLX stock reached $73.46 million, with 46.89 million shares outstanding and 46.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, RNLX reached a trading volume of 26437999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNLX shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renalytix Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Renalytix Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on RNLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix Plc ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.48.

How has RNLX stock performed recently?

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.11. With this latest performance, RNLX shares gained by 390.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.33 for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5392, while it was recorded at 1.0671 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5776 for the last 200 days.

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Renalytix Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Earnings analysis for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renalytix Plc ADR posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -154.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNLX.

Insider trade positions for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]

