Market cap of KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] reaches 87.28B – now what?

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] loss -0.31% or -0.31 points to close at $98.62 with a heavy trading volume of 7638890 shares.

Declares First Quarter 2024 Distribution of $0.70 per share, Which When Combined with the Company’s Previously Declared $0.05 per share Special Distribution, Results in a Total First Quarter Distribution of $0.75 per share.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), or the Company, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and that its board of directors has declared a first quarter 2024 distribution of $0.70 per share, which when combined with the Company’s previously declared $0.05 per share special distribution, results in a total first quarter distribution of $0.75 per share.

The daily chart for KKR points out that the company has recorded 57.01% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 7638890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $106.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $91 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55.

Trading performance analysis for KKR stock

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.22 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.29, while it was recorded at 97.54 for the last single week of trading, and 67.98 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 25.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.