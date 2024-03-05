Macy’s Inc [M] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $20

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] jumped around 2.44 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.45 at the close of the session, up 13.55%. The company report on March 3, 2024 at 6:41 PM that Macy’s, Inc. Confirms Receipt of Revised, Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from Arkhouse and Brigade.

Reiterates Board and Management’s Commitment to Long-Term Value Creation.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Arkhouse Management Co. LP (“Arkhouse”) and Brigade Capital Management, LP (“Brigade”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $24.00 per share in cash.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, M reached a trading volume of 18675521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $20.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Macy’s Inc [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.98, while it was recorded at 18.85 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Macy’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc [M]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.