Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] Is Currently -8.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] loss -8.03% or -0.65 points to close at $7.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7037156 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The daily chart for GOTU points out that the company has recorded 158.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, GOTU reached to a volume of 7037156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $7.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.25. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 103.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.