Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] moved up 5.99: Why It’s Important

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] price surged by 5.99 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Endeavour Silver Provides Q4 2023 Construction Progress Update On the Terronera Mine.

The Terronera project has made significant construction progress to date. Concrete work is well advanced, and erection of structural steel for the grinding and flotation areas has started. In early 2024, the Company provided an Updated Initial Capital Cost (“2024 Updated Scenario”), which increased the project budget by $41 million to $271 million. This increase was primarily due to a stronger Mexican Peso, ongoing inflation and availability of bulk materials such as steel, piping and electrical supplies (see news release dated January 24, 2024). As of December 31, 2023, approximately $1201 million had been invested in direct project expenditures, with project commitments totaling $1711, 2 million or 63% of the updated budget. With an experienced and seasoned team leading the project, the Company anticipates the schedule will remain in line with previous guidance, with initial production anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The one-year EXK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.55. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.69. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6946, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4420 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.