EBay Inc. [EBAY] stock Reiterated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $40

EBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.46%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that eBay Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Revenue of $2.6 billion, up 2% on an as-reported basis and up 3% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.6 billion, up 2% on an as-reported basis and nearly flat on an FX-Neutral basis.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock rose by 7.31%. The one-year EBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.14. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.34 billion, with 517.00 million shares outstanding and 516.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 8449265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for EBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBay Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.44.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

EBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.11 for EBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 47.30 for the last single week of trading, and 43.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EBay Inc. Fundamentals:

EBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.44 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

EBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EBay Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBay Inc. go to 7.68%.

EBay Inc. [EBAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.