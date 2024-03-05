AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] Is Currently -0.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp [NASDAQ: AGNC] loss -0.84% or -0.08 points to close at $9.50 with a heavy trading volume of 10497681 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:01 PM that AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at Investor Conferences in February.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that Peter Federico, the Company’s President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in February:.

BofA Securities Financial Services Conference on February 21, 2024 at 1:40 pm ET.

The daily chart for AGNC points out that the company has recorded -4.14% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.18M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 10497681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AGNC stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AGNC shares from 10.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 943.23.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp go to -1.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AGNC Investment Corp [AGNC]

The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.