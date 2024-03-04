why Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.50

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Earns 300 BTC in February 2024; Provides Update on Fleet Upgrade.

– 12 Bitmain T21 miners installed and testing above specifications -.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

– Executing towards targets of 12 EH/s and 25 w/TH by end of Q2 2024 and 21 EH/s by end of 2024 -.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.66M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 17731418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Bitfarms Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 25.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.