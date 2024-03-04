Wall Street Analyst Resumed Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] closed the trading session at $5.08. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Figure 1 – QV Regional Location Map.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.03 percent and weekly performance of 2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, KGC reached to a volume of 16637029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]: Institutional Ownership

