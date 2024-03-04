Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Stock trading around $81.03 per share: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.62%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:35 PM that Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 6. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 12:35pm PT (3:35pm ET).

An audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 145.62%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.14. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $168.26 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.12M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 18508340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $87.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $71 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on UBER stock. On January 22, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 63 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 50.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.19 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.71, while it was recorded at 79.07 for the last single week of trading, and 51.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

UBER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 47.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.