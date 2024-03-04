Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell -4.50% so far this year. What now?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] jumped around 0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.26 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 3:26 PM that Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) Secures $2 Million Investment from Truist to Continue Accelerating Black Entrepreneurship in Atlanta.

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) is thrilled to announce a $2 million grant awarded by Truist Foundation and two Truist Trusteed Foundations to advance RICE’s expansion efforts and elevate Atlanta-based Black entrepreneurs both within the RICE community and beyond. The generous support from Truist will continue to increase mentorship, deliver essential business resources, and expand access to valuable opportunities for capital and financial education.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Research conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce highlights that nearly 71% of Black entrepreneurs depend on personal and family savings for financing. The disparity in access to capital is further exacerbated by the lower levels of family wealth among Black families. Through acceleration and access to tangible resources, RICE has already made strides to close this gap through Black entrepreneurship as its Stakeholders have created hundreds of jobs, generated more than $100 million in revenue and driven $450 million in total economic activity.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 14112240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $40.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $36, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on TFC stock. On September 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TFC shares from 36 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.49, while it was recorded at 34.89 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Truist Financial Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -1.20%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.