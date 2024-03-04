Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] Is Currently 0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 0.06% or 0.03 points to close at $48.40 with a heavy trading volume of 17185570 shares. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Cisco Announces Two Upcoming Events with the Financial Community.

Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following events with the financial community. These sessions will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

The daily chart for CSCO points out that the company has recorded -14.80% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.90M shares, CSCO reached to a volume of 17185570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $50.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.07, while it was recorded at 48.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.60 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 4.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.