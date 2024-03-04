BioVie Inc [BIVI] Is Currently 52.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BioVie Inc [NASDAQ: BIVI] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.89. The company report on March 1, 2024 at 4:58 PM that BioVie Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

ThinkEquity LLC (“ThinkEquity”) is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

BioVie Inc stock has also gained 60.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIVI stock has declined by -3.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.24% and gained 50.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BIVI stock reached $75.35 million, with 36.43 million shares outstanding and 16.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 398.15K shares, BIVI reached a trading volume of 91622229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioVie Inc [BIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for BioVie Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

BIVI stock trade performance evaluation

BioVie Inc [BIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.17. With this latest performance, BIVI shares gained by 81.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.25 for BioVie Inc [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1965, while it was recorded at 1.3760 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3650 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc [BIVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BioVie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioVie Inc [BIVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioVie Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIVI.

BioVie Inc [BIVI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BIVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BIVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BIVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.