Market Analysts see Unum Group [UNM] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.45. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Unum Group to present at the 2024 UBS Financial Services Conference.

Unum Group’s (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the 2024 UBS Financial Services Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the conference at 10:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. They will discuss the company’s business strategy and future growth prospects. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum’s website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4930174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unum Group stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for UNM stock reached $9.47 billion, with 193.37 million shares outstanding and 189.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 4930174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unum Group [UNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $57.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on UNM stock. On March 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for UNM shares from 49 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.87.

How has UNM stock performed recently?

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.88, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 46.97 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Unum Group [UNM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Group posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Unum Group [UNM]

The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.