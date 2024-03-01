Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM] Stock trading around $235.53 per share: What’s Next?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [NYSE: WSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.45%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM that WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO BARRON’S LIST OF 100 MOST SUSTAINABLE COMPANIES.

Home-Furnishings Retailer Recognized as One of the Most Sustainable Companies in the United States for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the company has been recognized by Barron’s as one of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024. The annual list honors the top 100 of the country’s 1,000 largest publicly traded companies for their achievements and efforts related to various environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has been recognized by Barron’s every year since the inception of the list seven years ago and is the only exclusive home-furnishings retailer to be included.

Over the last 12 months, WSM stock rose by 88.54%. The one-year Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.33. The average equity rating for WSM stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.11 billion, with 66.22 million shares outstanding and 60.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 783.97K shares, WSM stock reached a trading volume of 5094893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $186.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $116 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $146, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on WSM stock. On August 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WSM shares from 146 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

WSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.37, while it was recorded at 231.61 for the last single week of trading, and 160.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Fundamentals:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

WSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. posted 5.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. [WSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

