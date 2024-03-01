Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $38

Schrodinger Inc [NASDAQ: SDGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.27%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Schrödinger Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Achieved Fourth Quarter Software Revenue of $68.7 Million, a 44% Increase Over Fourth Quarter 2022.

Delivered 20% Annual Total Revenue Growth, with Total Revenue of $216.7 Million.

Over the last 12 months, SDGR stock rose by 17.17%. The one-year Schrodinger Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.65. The average equity rating for SDGR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.83 billion, with 62.16 million shares outstanding and 61.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 794.41K shares, SDGR stock reached a trading volume of 4083899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schrodinger Inc [SDGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDGR shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Schrodinger Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Schrodinger Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SDGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schrodinger Inc is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SDGR in the course of the last twelve months was 175.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.21.

SDGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.27. With this latest performance, SDGR shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Schrodinger Inc [SDGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.04, while it was recorded at 30.38 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schrodinger Inc Fundamentals:

Schrodinger Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.21 and a Current Ratio set at 5.21.

SDGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schrodinger Inc posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schrodinger Inc go to -4.30%.

Schrodinger Inc [SDGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

