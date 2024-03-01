Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] Stock trading around $7.14 per share: What’s Next?

Revance Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RVNC] price surged by 26.15 percent to reach at $1.48. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Revance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update.

– Q4 and full year 2023 product revenue (DAXXIFY® and RHA® Collection) of $58.5 million and $212.7 million, representing approximately 28% and 80% YoY growth, respectively.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

– Q4 DAXXIFY volume up 22% over Q3 2023, with over two-thirds of Q4 revenue attributable to reordering accounts.

The one-year RVNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.33. The average equity rating for RVNC stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $15.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $30 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on RVNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93.

RVNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.46. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revance Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Revance Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.17 and a Current Ratio set at 4.73.

RVNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc go to 11.60%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RVNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RVNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.