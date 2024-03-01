Prologis Inc [PLD] fell -0.02% so far this year. What now?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Prologis Board of Directors Approves 10 Percent Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) today approved a plan to raise the company’s annualized dividend by 10% to $3.84 per share of common stock. The board declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, on the following securities:.

A dividend of $0.96 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on March 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024; and.

The one-year PLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $145.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $140 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.58.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.98, while it was recorded at 133.10 for the last single week of trading, and 121.26 for the last 200 days.

PLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prologis Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc [PLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.