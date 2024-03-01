News Corp [NWSA] is 9.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] gained 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $26.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:15 PM that News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024. The session will begin at 11:45 AM EST (8:45 AM PST).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 6586472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corp [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $30.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2023, representing the official price target for News Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $25, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NWSA shares from 30 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corp [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.86, while it was recorded at 26.49 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

News Corp [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

News Corp [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corp posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at News Corp [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.