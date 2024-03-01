Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $91.33. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Ingersoll Rand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vik Kini, chief financial officer, and Matthew Fort, vice president, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A real-time audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, IR reached to a volume of 4062352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on IR stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IR shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.27, while it was recorded at 90.57 for the last single week of trading, and 69.51 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll-Rand Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll-Rand Inc go to 9.14%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc [IR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.