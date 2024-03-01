Bernstein slashes price target on Zscaler Inc [ZS] – find out why.

Zscaler Inc [NASDAQ: ZS] surged by $4.68 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $241.97. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Highlights.

Zscaler Inc stock has also gained 7.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZS stock has inclined by 24.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.58% and gained 9.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ZS stock reached $35.89 billion, with 147.17 million shares outstanding and 87.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 5933333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $254.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $245 to $290, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc is set at 10.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 77.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Zscaler Inc [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.11, while it was recorded at 239.74 for the last single week of trading, and 176.95 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zscaler Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc [ZS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc go to 37.10%.

Zscaler Inc [ZS]: Institutional Ownership

