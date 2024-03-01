Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] moved down -18.94: Why It’s Important

Amarin Corp ADR [NASDAQ: AMRN] closed the trading session at $1.07. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

— Company Delivers Total Revenues of $75 Million in the Fourth Quarter and $306 Million for the Full-Year 2023 —- Reaffirms Year-End 2023 Cash Position of $321 Million and Full-Year Positive Cash Flow of $10 Million — — Company Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Total Operating Expense of $50 Million —- Initiated Shareholder Approval Process to Execute a Share Repurchase Program of up to $50 Million by the End of the Second Quarter 2024 —- Company to Host Conference Call Today at 8:00 a.m. EDT –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.99 percent and weekly performance of -9.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AMRN reached to a volume of 8658004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Amarin Corp ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.30 to $3, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corp ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

AMRN stock trade performance evaluation

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.32. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1013, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0269 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amarin Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corp ADR posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corp ADR go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.