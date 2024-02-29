Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] moved up 22.82: Why It’s Important

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] price surged by 22.82 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 9:18 AM that Polestar secures USD 1 billion external funding; business outlook confirmed.

USD 950 million external funding secured.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Geely Sweden Holdings intends to participate in future financing activities when required.

The one-year PSNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.97. The average equity rating for PSNY stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.31. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9746, while it was recorded at 1.4900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8623 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Fundamentals:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

PSNY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.