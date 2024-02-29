Morgan Stanley lifts Desktop Metal Inc [DM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Desktop Health™ Announces Flexcera™ Base Ultra+ Dental Resin for Stronger, More Comfortable 3D Printed Dentures.

Flexcera Base Ultra+ is a 3D printable, light-curable resin used for the fabrication of the gingiva component of full and partial removable dentures.

3D printing Flexcera Base Ultra+ helps dentists and dental labs reduce labor requirements and delivers a well-fitting and affordable solution for edentulous patients – all in fewer appointments.

The one-year DM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.66. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $1.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6428, while it was recorded at 0.5357 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2607 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

DM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Desktop Metal Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.