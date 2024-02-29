Market cap of Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] reaches 287.49M – now what?

Uranium Royalty Corp [NASDAQ: UROY] loss -4.85% or -0.13 points to close at $2.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3534238 shares. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 8:51 AM that URANIUM ROYALTY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING.

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) (“URC” or the “Company”) has closed its previously announced bought deal financing for a total of 6,724,600 common shares (the “Common Shares”) sold at a price of US$3.40 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$22,863,640 (the “Offering”).

The daily chart for UROY points out that the company has recorded 1.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, UROY reached to a volume of 3534238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UROY shares is $4.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UROY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Royalty Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UROY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for UROY stock

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, UROY shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Uranium Royalty Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 86.38 and a Current Ratio set at 193.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Royalty Corp [UROY]

