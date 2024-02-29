GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] stock Initiated by Leerink Partners analyst, price target now $8

GoodRx Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GDRX] loss -1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $6.47 price per share at the time. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that GoodRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced that executives from the Company will participate in a fireside chat at each of the following investor conferences:.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time (6:10 a.m. Pacific Time).

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 4121470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $7.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on GDRX stock. On July 31, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GDRX shares from 6.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.23.

Trading performance analysis for GDRX stock

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.23 and a Current Ratio set at 8.23.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc go to 3.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]

