Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] is -9.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] slipped around -1.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.70 at the close of the session, down -3.46%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; “Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) today announced pricing of the previously announced registered underwritten public offering by certain selling stockholders associated with TSG Consumer Partners, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros’ Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $29.05 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Dutch Bros is not offering any shares of Common Stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions.

What do top market gurus say about Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $34.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $32 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has BROS stock performed recently?

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 28.67 for the last single week of trading, and 27.96 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dutch Bros Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dutch Bros Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 29.70%.

Insider trade positions for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BROS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.