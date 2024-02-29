Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] Revenue clocked in at $2.67 billion, down -17.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Americold Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: COLD] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Americold Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results.

Delivers Double-Digit AFFO per Share Growth for Full Year 2023Achieves Record Setting Same-Store Economic Occupancy and Fixed Commitments in Full Year 2023Delivers Strong Same-Store Warehouse Services NOI margins in Fourth Quarter 2023Announces Two Inaugural Developments with Canadian Pacific and DP World Strategic Partnerships.

The one-year COLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.77. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $33.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $33 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.46. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.49 for Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 25.85 for the last single week of trading, and 29.82 for the last 200 days.

COLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust Inc go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc [COLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

