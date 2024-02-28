Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] moved down -3.79: Why It’s Important

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: YSG] closed the trading session at $0.50. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Upsizing and Extension of Share Repurchase Program.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2023.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and upsizing and extension of the share repurchase program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.67 percent and weekly performance of -8.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 673.19K shares, YSG reached to a volume of 7519172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $0.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.78 for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6660, while it was recorded at 0.5206 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9020 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.07 and a Current Ratio set at 5.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YSG.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]: Institutional Ownership

