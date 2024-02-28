Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $160.98. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:25 PM that TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) biweekly dosing approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Biweekly dosing with TECVAYLI®, the first approved BCMA-targeting bispecific antibody, provides patients with dosing flexibility.

Johnson & Johnson announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks (Q2W) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have achieved and maintained a complete response (CR) or better for a minimum of six months.1 There is a continued unmet need for patients with multiple myeloma and this approval allows increased flexibility in dosing schedule for appropriate patients with a weight-based regimen.

Johnson & Johnson stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has inclined by 5.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.17% and gained 2.71% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $387.76 billion, with 2.41 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5077854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $176.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $167 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.62, while it was recorded at 160.55 for the last single week of trading, and 159.37 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.