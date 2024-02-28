Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Galera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GRTX] gained 30.26% or 0.06 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 25589812 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Galera Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

FDA confirms need for new trial for avasopasem; GRECO trials with rucosopasem to be discontinued.

The daily chart for GRTX points out that the company has recorded 14.94% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, GRTX reached to a volume of 25589812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $2, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GRTX stock.

Trading performance analysis for GRTX stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.66. With this latest performance, GRTX shares gained by 40.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.41 for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1721, while it was recorded at 0.2048 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0139 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Galera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc go to 34.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]

