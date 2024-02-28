Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] Revenue clocked in at $11.58 million, up 6.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.62 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Revolution Medicines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Update on Corporate Progress.

Revolution Medicines to hold webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, RVMD reached a trading volume of 5671579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RVMD stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for RVMD shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 433.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31.

How has RVMD stock performed recently?

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.44, while it was recorded at 29.79 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.06 and a Current Ratio set at 13.06.

Earnings analysis for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolution Medicines Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVMD.

Insider trade positions for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]

The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RVMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RVMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.