Oneok Inc. [OKE] gain 5.91% so far this year. What now?

Oneok Inc. [NYSE: OKE] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 2.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.37. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK Announces Higher Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Earnings.

Record Rocky Mountain Region Volumes.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6114320 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oneok Inc. stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $43.32 billion, with 582.55 million shares outstanding and 581.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 6114320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oneok Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $78.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Oneok Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Oneok Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $83, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oneok Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

Oneok Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.31 for Oneok Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.19, while it was recorded at 73.46 for the last single week of trading, and 65.76 for the last 200 days.

Oneok Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oneok Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings analysis for Oneok Inc. [OKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oneok Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc. go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Oneok Inc. [OKE]

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.