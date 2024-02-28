Market cap of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] reaches 1.05M – now what?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [NASDAQ: AGRI] price plunged by -2.25 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM that AgriFORCE Granted Further Patent from the USPTO Related to its FORCEGH+ Facilities.

This continuation patent covers the innovative FORCEGH+ facility design, including its ability to integrate with different automated systems. This patent expands on the Company’s previously announced patent related to its FORCEGH+ facilities. FORCEGH+ is the Company’s proprietary grow facility design, a sustainable methodology and environment, including in extreme macro climates, for growing optimized crops through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) equivalent pharma-grade standards. FORCEGH+ facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high efficiency building envelopes developed through proprietary engineering and materials. FORCEGH+ advantages include facility designs that harness solar power; advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent high yield crop growth cycles; and the ability to be deployed in a variety of ecosystems. The Company has developed FORCEGH+ with the intent to optimize crop yields to as near maximize genetic potential, while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

The one-year AGRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.8. The average equity rating for AGRI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.68. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -38.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3512, while it was recorded at 0.2108 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5363 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.