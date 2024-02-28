Lemonade Inc [LMND] Is Currently 8.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] gained 8.44% on the last trading session, reaching $21.72 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 2023 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 6733583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lemonade Inc [LMND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09.

Trading performance analysis for LMND stock

Lemonade Inc [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.34. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 31.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.29 for Lemonade Inc [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.05, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lemonade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.35.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lemonade Inc posted -0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 19.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lemonade Inc [LMND]

The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LMND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LMND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.