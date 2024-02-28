Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] Is Currently 7.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] gained 7.34% or 0.51 points to close at $7.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4110344 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Fate Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

CIRM Grant Awarded to Support Phase 1 Autoimmunity Study of FT819 CD19-targeted CAR T-cell Program for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus; Study Start-up Ongoing at Multiple Clinical Sites.

First Patient Treated in Phase 1 Study of FT522 ADR-armed, CD19-targeted CAR NK Cell Program; Dose Escalation Designed to Assess 3-dose Treatment Schedule with and without Chemotherapy Conditioning.

The daily chart for FATE points out that the company has recorded 183.65% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, FATE reached to a volume of 4110344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $115 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 46 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 63.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]

The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FATE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FATE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.