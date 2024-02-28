Citigroup lifts Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denali Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: DNLI] surged by $6.46 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $23.35. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Denali Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

“2023 was a year of significant progress across our broad therapeutic portfolio and further clinical validation of our BBB-crossing Transport Vehicle (TV) platform,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Denali. “In 2024, we expect to complete enrollment of our late-stage trials in MPS II and ALS as we establish commercial readiness for our product candidates in our first peak of programs. In addition, we are well positioned to expand our TV-enabled portfolio to address large neurodegenerative diseases with TV-enabled enzymes, antibodies, and oligonucleotides. We recognize the urgent needs of patients and families living with neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases and we will continue to push for the fastest path to approval of effective medicines.”.

Denali Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 41.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNLI stock has inclined by 26.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.43% and gained 8.81% year-on date.

The market cap for DNLI stock reached $3.23 billion, with 135.97 million shares outstanding and 111.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, DNLI reached a trading volume of 5084442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $45.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $35, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

DNLI stock trade performance evaluation

Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.17. With this latest performance, DNLI shares gained by 38.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.04 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Denali Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.06 and a Current Ratio set at 13.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNLI.

Denali Therapeutics Inc [DNLI]: Institutional Ownership

