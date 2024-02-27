why TechnipFMC plc [FTI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.31

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.97. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:45 AM that TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Subsea inbound of $1.3 billion; full-year orders of $9.7 billion grew 45% versus 2022.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Total Company backlog of $13.2 billion increased 41% versus the prior year.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also gained 11.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has inclined by 5.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.85% and gained 9.09% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $9.57 billion, with 442.20 million shares outstanding and 427.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 6648267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTI stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.41. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.70, while it was recorded at 21.05 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.