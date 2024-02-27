Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $236.36 million, down -17.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] gained 4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $4.57 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:53 PM that Rocket Lab Successfully Returns Spacecraft Capsule to Earth, Brings Back Pharmaceuticals Made in Space.

The Rocket Lab spacecraft designed, built, and operated for Varda Space Industries which enabled the production of pharmaceutical products on orbit, has been returned to Earth.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced its custom spacecraft for Varda Space Industries (“Varda”), a leading in-space manufacturing and hypersonic reentry logistics company, successfully returned to Earth the world’s first space manufacturing mission conducted outside of the International Space Station.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 7137632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

