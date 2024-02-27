Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NGM] closed the trading session at $1.52. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 9:03 AM that NGM Bio Has Entered into a Definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Certain Affiliates of The Column Group, LP.

NGM Bio stockholders to receive $1.55 per share in cash, an 80% premium over the closing share price on the last trading day prior to disclosure of receipt from The Column Group of a non-binding expression of interest in purchasing shares in a going-private transaction.

Based on a thorough exploration and review of strategic and financial alternatives, a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors unanimously recommends the transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.53 percent and weekly performance of -0.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 116.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, NGM reached to a volume of 6598816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $42 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $4, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

NGM stock trade performance evaluation

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, NGM shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3018, while it was recorded at 1.7750 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7875 for the last 200 days.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.92 and a Current Ratio set at 7.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGM.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NGM]: Institutional Ownership

