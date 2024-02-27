Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] Is Currently 9.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [NASDAQ: FYBR] gained 9.53% on the last trading session, reaching $24.24 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Frontier to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR):.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 5773973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $33.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95.

Trading performance analysis for FYBR stock

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.24. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.71, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FYBR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]

