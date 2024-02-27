Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $94

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -1.81 percent to reach at -$1.59. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) today announced it will participate in the TD Cowen Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, and Scott Ullem, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.28. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $91.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $80 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 80.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.76, while it was recorded at 87.01 for the last single week of trading, and 78.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corp Fundamentals:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

EW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 9.26%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.