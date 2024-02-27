Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] fell -20.24% so far this year. What now?

Array Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ARRY] closed the trading session at $13.40. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 6:18 PM that Array Technologies and Alupco® Announce Strategic Partnership to Fuel Growing Renewable Energy Market in the Middle East.

Array Technologies and Aluminum Products Company (ALUPCO®) have formed a strategic partnership, combining Array’s industry-leading products with ALUPCO®’s leading production capabilities to expand the growth of renewable energy projects in the Middle East.

Array Technologies and ALUPCO® Announce Strategic Partnership to Fuel Growing Renewable Energy Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.24 percent and weekly performance of -8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, ARRY reached to a volume of 9508711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $24.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $22, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

ARRY stock trade performance evaluation

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.59. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 18.96 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Array Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Array Technologies Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc go to 44.60%.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.