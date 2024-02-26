Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Carvana Co. [CVNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 32.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.15%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Carvana Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

New records for full year profitability: Net Income $150 million; Adjusted EBITDA $339 million.

Total Gross Profit per Unit reached new full year record $5,511 GAAP and $5,984 non-GAAP and set quarterly records in all four quarters of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CVNA stock rose by 587.49%. The one-year Carvana Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.62. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.89 billion, with 114.24 million shares outstanding and 94.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, CVNA stock reached a trading volume of 39019422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $51.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. On December 04, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 25 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.15. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 64.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 587.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.11, while it was recorded at 55.07 for the last single week of trading, and 37.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

CVNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.